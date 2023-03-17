UCLA Basketball Player Sports Bruins-Themed Hairdo for NCAA Tournament

UCLA forward Logan Cremonesi is representing his school with more than just a uniform during March Madness.

The sophomore walk-on is sporting a UCLA-themed hairdo for the 2023 men's NCAA Tournament. The look features blonde hair with several blue paw prints and a UCLA logo across the back of his head.

After Cremonesi's hairdo was unveiled on social media in the days leading up to the Big Dance, it was introduced to a national TV audience on Thursday night as the No. 2 Bruins faced No. 15 UNC Asheville in the first round.

Logan Cremonesi going all out for UCLA 😂 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/43V1hGWqVi — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Mar 16, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Logan Cremonesi (20) has dyed hair for the game against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs in the second half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about school spirit.

If the opening game is any indication, Cremonesi's hairdo may just prove to be a good-luck charm for a program looking to win its first national championship since 1995. UCLA jumped out to a 14-0 lead over UNC Asheville and rolled to an 86-53 victory at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Up next for the Bruins is a matchup with the West Region's No. 7 seed, Northwestern, on Saturday.

Every year it seems the internet wants the NCAA tournament to expand to more teams. So, we took it to the extreme. This is what March Madness could look like if every eligible D1 team participated.