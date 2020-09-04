UF Football Reduces Stadium Capacity to 20 Percent for Home Games in 2020

Fans of the Florida Gators football team will get a chance to enter ‘The Swamp’ this upcoming season - but in smaller numbers than before.

The university announced their plans for seating Thursday, reducing capacity inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field to 20 percent for each of the five home games during the 2020 season.

In addition to the reduced capacity of around 17,000 for each game, tailgating will not be allowed and face coverings will be required to be worn. Fans will also be required to follow social distancing guidelines for each game, starting October 3rd when the Gatos face South Carolina in the home opener.

In August, the University of Miami announced 13,000 fans would be inside Hard Rock Stadium for the September 10th home opener against UAB – a likely number that will be allowed for each of the Hurricanes home games.

Florida State will have around 25 percent capacity, or just under 20,000 fans, for their home games while also allowing reduced tailgating in parking lots.