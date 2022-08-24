UM Baseball Coach Gino DiMare Signs Contract Extension Through 2026 Season

University of Miami Hurricanes head baseball coach Gino DiMare knows he has some additional job security for at least four more seasons.

The school announced Wednesday it had signed an extension with the coach and former UM player, keeping DiMare at his alma mater through the 2026 season.

“We are excited to have Gino continue to lead our baseball program,” Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “We made great strides as a program last season, including hosting a regional for the first time in six years. Gino and his staff are building momentum for Miami baseball and we are looking forward to more successful season to come.”

Through four seasons in Coral Gables, DiMare is compiled a 123-65 record and is the second fastest coach to reach 100 wins in program history.

In the 2022 season, the 'Canes finished the season with a 40-20 record that included being a No. 6 national seed in the NCAA Tournament. The season ended with a shocking elimination from the Coral Gables regional after to back-to-back losses to eventual national champions Ole Miss and Arizona.

DiMare spent four seasons as an outfielder with the 'Canes before later returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach for 17 seasons, helping UM win two national titles in 1999 and 2001.