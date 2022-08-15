UM Football Ranked in AP Preseason Poll Ahead of 2022 Season

When the Miami Hurricanes take the field for the season opener on September 3rd, they will be ranked in both major polls to start the year.

UM was ranked No. 16 in the preseason Associated Press poll released Monday, less than one week after the ‘Canes were ranked No. 17 in the opening coaches poll released.

UCF and Florida were also among teams from the Sunshine State who received votes.

UM was previously picked by members of the media to win the ACC’s Coastal Division, which they have done just once (2017) since joining the conference in the 2004 season.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Miami started last season ranked No. 14 but fell out of the polls after losing two of their first three games and were not ranked again. The 'Canes finished last season with a 7-5 record, including a win over Pitt but also including losses to ACC members Virginia, North Carolina and in-state rival FSU.