What DK Metcalf's New Seahawks Contract Means for Deebo Samuel, 49ers

What Metcalf's contract extension means for Deebo, 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It is beyond the point that another wide receiver signing a lucrative contract has any impact on Deebo Samuel’s upcoming new deal with the 49ers.

Now, it is just a matter of the sides getting it done.

The Seattle Seahawks on Thursday finalized a new contract with wide receiver DK Metcalf, who, like Samuel, was set to enter the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

Metcalf’s new deal reportedly amounts to a $72 million extension over three years with $58.2 million guaranteed. The structure and details of the contract will be known in the coming days.

There are significant signs that the frost has thawed, and Samuel is willing to accept a multi-year extension from the 49ers that pays him among the top receivers in the league.

It’s a group that includes Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, A.J. Brown, Stefon Diggs and, now, Metcalf.

Samuel is coming off an All-Pro season in which he registered 1,405 yards and six touchdowns receiving to go along with 365 yards and eight touchdowns rushing. His inspired play helped lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game.

Samuel is currently scheduled to make approximately $4 million this season. That is approximately five-to-six times less than what the market dictates he should earn.

Samuel reported to training camp on time. He did not take part in the 49ers’ first two practices of camp while his contract is being negotiated. He is not expected to step on the field until the deal is completed.

“They're talking non-stop right now, so we'll see what happens,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said before the 49ers’ first practice.

“Hopefully we can figure something out soon, but we're in a good place for today.”

The issues that Samuel had with the 49ers appear to have blown over. Samuel never expressed publicly what prompted him to request a trade. The 49ers heard his concerns. They received some offers around the draft but did not trade him because no team came to the table with an offer that even tempted the organization to part ways with its best offensive playmaker.

If Samuel had concerns over his usage in the team’s offense, that is something that Shanahan expressed is no longer anything to be concerned with, either.

Said Shanahan, “I had a real good discussion with him. We’re on the exact same page on it.”

Now, all that remains is for the sides to come together in the near future with a contract that works for both sides, too.

