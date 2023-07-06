Sports

Wimbledon

When is the Wimbledon curfew?

Here is when the grasscourt action at the All England Club concludes each day and why there is a curfew

By Julia Elbaba

Getty

Rain, rain and more rain has caused quite a bit of delay at the All England Club.

On day 4 of Wimbledon, British icon Andy Murray closed out play on Center Court against Greece's world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Brit was up two sets to one when play was called off for the day due to curfew.

Let's take a look at what the curfew actually is and why it is in place:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

When is the Wimbledon curfew?

The Wimbledon curfew is 11 p.m. local time in England and it has been in place since 2009 when Center Court opened its roof.

Why does Wimbledon have a curfew?

Sports

NBA free agency 2 hours ago

Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook highlight best free-agent deals of 2023 NBA offseason

Women's World Cup 5 hours ago

How the Women's World Cup will be more eco-friendly this year

Wimbledon has a curfew for consideration of local residents.

A statement from Wimbledon in 2018 read that the curfew is a "Planning Condition applied to balance the consideration of the local residents with the scale of an international tennis event that takes place in a residential area.

“The challenge of transport connectivity and getting visitors home safely is also a key consideration.”

What are the Wimbledon curfew rules?

All matches must stop at 11 p.m. local time, according to tournament rules.

What time is it in London?

London is five hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time and eight hours ahead of Pacific Standard Time.

This article tagged under:

Wimbledon
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us