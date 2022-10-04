Who Is Jesús Tinoco? Pitcher Who Allowed Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run

Who is Jesús Tinoco? Pitcher who allowed Judge’s 62nd HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jesús Tinoco is making headlines, but not for all the best reasons.

Tinoco was the pitcher who allowed New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge to hit his record-breaking 62nd home run on Tuesday.

On a 1-1 count in the top of the first, Judge crushed Tinoco’s 88.4 mph slider 391 feet into the stands at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Here’s everything to know about Tinoco:

Who is Jesús Tinoco?

Tinoco is a pitcher for the Texas Rangers. He has previously played for the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins in the majors.

What hand does Jesús Tinoco pitch with?

Tinoco is a right-handed pitcher.

How old is Jesús Tinoco?

Tinoco turned 27 years old on April 30, 1995.

Where is Jesús Tinoco from?

Tinoco was born in San Antonio de Maturín, Venezuela.

How did Jesús Tinoco get his start in MLB?

He was an international free agent in 2011 before making his professional debut in 2012 with the Dominican Summer Blue Jays. He never suited up for Toronto in the majors, though.

After the Rockies acquired him in 2015, Tinoco didn’t make his majors debut until being called up on May 31, 2019. On that day, Tinoco pitched a scoreless ninth inning in a 13-6 win over the…Blue Jays, the team that traded him.

In 2018, Tinoco was part of the roster for the MLB All-Star Futures Game.

What are Jesús Tinoco’s stats in 2022?

In 17 appearances and 20.2 innings, Tinoco has posted a 2.18 ERA – which was 1.83 prior to Judge’s homer – 18 strikeouts, 12 hits allowed and five earned runs, which includes two home runs.