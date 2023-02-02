Watch Live: Jalen Hurts Talks as Eagles Prep for Super Bowl LVII

Why Hurts’ age just simply doesn’t matter in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Maybe it should be a bigger storyline. If it was any other quarterback it probably would be a bigger storyline.

But this is Jalen Hurts we’re talking about.

And it almost doesn’t even register that he’s about to become one of the youngest quarterbacks to ever start a Super Bowl in a week and a half. Because Hurts is built for big games.

“I think you just want to go out there and do the things that have gotten you there, not necessarily change your approach,” Hurts said before the NFC Championship Game. “Go out there and attack it like another game.”

He’ll do that again on Feb. 12.

It doesn’t mean the Eagles will win the Super Bowl. It doesn’t even mean that Hurts will have a great game. But it means the moment won’t be too big for him. There should be no fear about that at all.

Hurts will be just 24 years, 189 days old when the Eagles take the field at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. That will make him one of just eight quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl before turning 25. The previous seven have gone 3-4 in the big game.

Here’s a look at the list in ascending age order:

Dan Marino - 23-127 (L in Super Bowl XIX, 49ers 38, Dolphins 16)

Ben Roethlisberger - 23-340 (W in Super Bowl XL, Steelers 21, Seahawks 10)

David Woodley - 24-097 (L in Super Bowl XVII, Washington 27, Dolphins 17)

Jared Goff - 24-112 (L in Super Bowl LIII, Patriots, 13, Rams 3)

Patrick Mahomes - 24-138 (W in Super Bowl LIV, Chiefs 31, 49ers 20)

Tom Brady - 24-184 (W in Super Bowl XXXVI, Patriots 20, Rams 17)

Jalen Hurts - 24-189 (vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII)

Drew Bledsoe - 24-347 (L in Super Bowl XXXI, Packers 35, Patriots 21)

There was a long gap between 24-year-old quarterbacks starting in the NFL until recently. Big Ben did it in 2006 but it didn’t happen again until Goff in 2019 and then again the next season with Mahomes. That means that two of the last three 24-year-old QBs in the Super Bowl actually came out winners.

But none of that really matters in this game.

The Eagles were the No. 1 seed in the NFC this season but they will have a tough test against the Chiefs, who were the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Eagles had a magical season but the Chiefs quietly won as many games as them. Both teams enter the Super Bowl with 16-3 records in the regular season and playoffs.

Mahomes is likely to win the MVP award this season and it’s hard to really argue against that even with Hurts’ incredible performance in 2022. But Mahomes is widely regarded as the best quarterback in football and even after losing Tyreek Hill in the offseason led the No. 1 offense in the NFL.

The Eagles probably have the more talented roster from top to bottom but it’s daunting going against a QB like Mahomes. If the Eagles are able to win, it’ll be because Hurts and the Eagles’ offense are able to keep pace.

The reason we haven’t talked much about Hurts’ age is because he doesn’t carry himself like a 24-year-old. He’s a natural-born leader and unquestionably an old soul.

Whenever I think about Hurts’ demeanor, I think back to that mic’d up clip of Doug Pederson in 2020 when he said sometimes you have to check for a pulse. Hurts is as steady as they come and that isn’t going to change, not even as he gets set for the biggest game in his life.

Sirianni knew it before the NFC Championship Game and it’s true again going into the Super Bowl.

“He's going to have that same demeanor,” Sirianni said. “You just don't all of a sudden change just because the situation changes.

“That's what we think as a team, and I know Jalen, he's going to be locked in, and he's going to work and prepare every day to be ready for this game, and he's going to be ready to go. I know that.”

I know that too. So do Hurts’ teammates and everyone who has seen him in the NFL for the first three seasons of his career.

He’s be ready for the moment. Age is really just a number.