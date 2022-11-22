5 Things to Know About 2018 World Cup Champion Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé is one of soccer’s brightest young stars.

Mbappé helped France win the World Cup in 2018 when he was just 19 years old. Now 23, the French forward is looking for a repeat.

Since winning the World Cup in Russia, Mbappé has dominated the international soccer scene. He has been with Paris Saint-Germain since 2018, becoming a worldwide star while playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Here are five things you need to know about Mbappé before the 2022 World Cup:

Mbappé was the youngest player in Monaco history

Mbappé made his professional debut with Monaco in December of 2015, just days before his 17th birthday. That made him the youngest player at the time in club history at 16 years and 347 days old.

A few months later, on Feb. 20, Mbappé scored his first goal in stoppage time against Troyes. With that score, Mbappé surpassed Thierry Henry as the youngest goal-scorer in club history at 17 years and 62 days old. He stayed with Monaco through 2018.

Pelé and Mbappé are the only teenagers to score in a World Cup final

When you’re mentioned in the history books with Pelé, you know you’re doing something right.

Mbappé helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, scoring four goals in seven games throughout the tournament. His biggest goal came in the World Cup final, when he scored in the 65th minute to give France a 4-1 lead over Croatia. He was just 19 at the time of the World Cup.

Brazilian legend Pelé is the only other teenager to score in a World Cup final, a feat that he accomplished in 1958. Pelé won three World Cups in his career, so Mbappé still has plenty of work to do to catch him.

Mbappé is a three-time cover athlete for EA Sports’ ‘FIFA’

Over the last three years, Mbappé has graced the cover of one of the world’s most famous video games. The French star was on the cover of EA Sports’ FIFA 21, FIFA 22 and FIFA 23. Being the face of FIFA for the last three years proves just how big of a global icon Mbappé is.

Mbappé’s current teammate Lionel Messi was the last player to be on the cover for at least three straight years, as he held the honor for four straight years (FIFA 13, FIFA 14, FIFA 15, FIFA 16).

Both of Mbappé’s parents were involved in sports

Mbappé’s mother, Fayza Lamari, was a handball player who competed in Division I in the 1990s. Isn’t it ironic that her son now stars in a sport that prohibits using hands?

His father, Wilfried Mbappé, coached at AS Bondy – the same club where the younger Mbappé got his start in 2004 at the age of 6. The elder Mbappé is now his son’s agent.

Mbappé is the highest-paid soccer player in the world

No player in the world makes more money than Mbappé. He recently extended his deal with PSG after rejecting an offer to join Real Madrid.

Mbappé’s new contract will pay him a monthly wage of £4 million, or $4.832 million. That translates to just under $58 million per year. He also secured a signing bonus of £100 million, or $120.816 million. The contract runs through 2025.