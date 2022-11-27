Canada

Canada Scores First World Cup Goal in Second Minute Vs. Croatia

Alphonso Davies scored on a header to give Canada the early 1-0 lead over Croatia

By Logan Reardon

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

Canada wasted no time getting on the board Sunday.

In just the second minute of Canada's Group F match against Croatia, Alphonso Davies broke through for the nation's first ever World Cup goal.

It was the fastest goal in the tournament so far, coming just one minute and seven seconds into the game.

The goal was set up by Tajon Buchanan, who crossed the ball into the box. Davies split two defenders to head the ball past Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Canada was scoreless in its first four World Cup matches -- three in 1986, plus the opener in Qatar against Belgium. The Reds need a win or draw against Croatia to avoid elimination at the 2022 World Cup.

