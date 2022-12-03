Fans Share Mixed Reactions After USA Elimination at 2022 World Cup

It's all over for the United States.

The USMNT lost to the Netherlands 3-1 on Saturday in the round of 16, officially ending their run at the 2022 World Cup.

Even though the Americans will leave Qatar without the World Cup Trophy, there is still plenty of hope for the future. Gregg Berhalter's squad was the youngest in the tournament, meaning many of these players could be back for their home World Cup in 2026.

Predictably, social media had plenty to say after the disappointing result.

There was some initial sadness after the loss:

This FOX postgame show feels like Groundhog Day.



The US Men’s National Team is the ultimate salesman of hope without follow through.



I hope this core is different, but all skepticism is warranted. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 3, 2022

But the overwhelming sentiment was optimism.

Christian Pulisic and Co. will be back in 2026 on their own soil, with games set to be played across the United States (plus Mexico and Canada).

A wonderful, joyous run for the Baby Eagles comes to a valiant close. This talent-soaked group has made us dream what is possible in 2026 when the World Cup comes to the U.S. But... also a sobering reminder of what it takes against a tactically-cohesive world class outfit.🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 3, 2022

A good baby steps performance by a precocious #TeamUSA those four games // some clear holes (striker, corners, free kicks, depth, COACH, etc) and four full years to fix it. I enjoyed watching those guys though. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 3, 2022

Touché Netherlands, impressive performance. Good luck in the next round.



On to 2026.



🇺🇸 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 3, 2022

Proud of this team.



This was a squad.



2026.



We’re coming.



🇺🇸 — Brandon Anderson (@wheatonbrando) December 3, 2022

Well, the future still looks bright for this young US team. Tough exit, but will be fun watching it play on the home continent in four years. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) December 3, 2022

Well that was fun for a bit. See you in 2026 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2022

After missing out in 2018, US soccer was at a serious low point. Making it to the knockout phase is a great step forward for such a young team. Future is bright with a better coach and four years to find/create a striker. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 3, 2022

The United States will now fly home from Qatar while the Netherlands moves on to the quarterfinals, with a date against the winner of Argentina vs. Australia.