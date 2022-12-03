Fans Share Mixed Reactions After USA Elimination at 2022 World Cup

The Netherlands defeated the USMNT 3-1 on Saturday in the round of 16

By Logan Reardon

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

It's all over for the United States.

The USMNT lost to the Netherlands 3-1 on Saturday in the round of 16, officially ending their run at the 2022 World Cup.

Even though the Americans will leave Qatar without the World Cup Trophy, there is still plenty of hope for the future. Gregg Berhalter's squad was the youngest in the tournament, meaning many of these players could be back for their home World Cup in 2026.

Predictably, social media had plenty to say after the disappointing result.

There was some initial sadness after the loss:

But the overwhelming sentiment was optimism.

Christian Pulisic and Co. will be back in 2026 on their own soil, with games set to be played across the United States (plus Mexico and Canada).

The United States will now fly home from Qatar while the Netherlands moves on to the quarterfinals, with a date against the winner of Argentina vs. Australia.

