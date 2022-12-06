Goncalo Ramos Grabs Hat-trick for Portugal vs. Switzerland

Goncalo Ramos has gotten his moment with a hat-trick.

HAT-TRICK HERO.



Goncalo Ramos has introduced himself to the world in style. Wow. #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

Ramos, starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo who was benched by manager Fernando Santos, logged his second goal of the game in the 51st minute against Switzerland.

Ramos made a great cut-in run in front of Eray Comert to finish past Yann Sommer after grabbing the game's opening goal in the 17th minute.

Then just four minutes later, Ramos added to his goal contributions with an assist to left back Raphael Guerreiro, who pushed up the field in transition to continue the flurry of Portuguese goals.

Switzerland finally got on the board three minutes later when the ball made its away to the back post on a corner kick, which Manuel Akanji put home.

The 21-year-old then made it a hat-trick in the 67th minute when he calmly dinked the ball over Sommer, making it the first three-goal game of the tournament.

Ramos will make it difficult for Ronaldo to get a start should Portugal hang on to face Morocco in the quarterfinal.