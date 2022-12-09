Lionel Messi Converts Penalty, Argentina Grabs 2-0 Lead vs. Netherlands

Argentina are one step closer.

After Marcos Acuna won a penalty, Lionel Messi stepped up to the spot and converted to give La Albiceleste a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands in their quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

Denzel Dumfries was called for the foul on Acuna, giving Messi the chance to add to Argentina's 1-0 lead after assisting Nahuel Molina for the game's opening goal in the 35th minute.

It marked Messi's 10th career World Cup goal and his fourth of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Messi scored a penalty in Argentina's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its Group C opener, found the net against Mexico in the second group game and got his third against Australia in the round of 16. He has three goals and two assists in five games and counting, as he looks to book his team's spot in the semifinals against Croatia on Tuesday.