Report: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Close to Deal

The 35-year-old reportedly could join the MLS club next summer

By Max Molski

Lionel Messi reportedly is on the verge of taking his talents to South Beach.

Inter Miami are close to an agreement with the Argentinian icon, according to a report from Matt Lawton of The Times

The deal would bring Messi to Miami following the 2022-23 European season and make him the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer history. 

After spending 21 years in the FC Barcelona organization, Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021. Messi went on to win his seventh Ballon d’Or honor that year as PSG won the Ligue 1 title and bowed out in the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. The team is once again on top of the Ligue 1 table and will play Bayern Munich in the round of 16 once the Champions League resumes in February.

Now 35 years old, Messi is competing in what he said will be his last World Cup. He has two goals across Argentina’s first two matches in Qatar, scoring a penalty against Saudi Arabia and a shot from outside the box against Mexico.

Along with Messi, Inter Miami reportedly have considered bringing in two of his former FC Barcelona teammates – Luis Suárez and Cesc Fàbregas. Suárez plays for Nacional in his native Uruguay, while Fàbregas is at Como in Italy’s Serie B.

Inter Miami was established in 2018 and joined the MLS in 2020. David Beckham is a part-owner of the club along with Jorge and Jose Mas and Ares Management. The club reportedly was “confident” it would get Messi to sign a deal before the World Cup began.

