Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Getting Pacemaker, to Take Leave of Absence

Yankees manager Aaron Boone will take a leave of absence from the team to have a pacemaker implanted.

The team said Boone, who turns 48 next week, had surgery Wednesday in Tampa. The team said Boone was recovering after surgery, and the procedure went as expected.

Boone, who had heart surgery in 2009, said in a statement that he's been having issues including light-headedness and shortness of breath for a few weeks.

Testing turned up a low heart rate, leading to the need for the pacemaker, he added.

Statement from Manager Aaron Boone pic.twitter.com/fbCwUrwNd6 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 3, 2021

Boone is entering his fourth season as the Yankees' manager.