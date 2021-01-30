Sports

college basketball

Young Scores 22 to Help Charlotte Slip Past FIU Basketball

Eric Lovett had 17 points for the Panthers (8-10, 2-8), who have now lost seven games in a row

Getty Images

Jahmir Young scored 22 points and Jordan Shepherd made a 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:24 left to give Charlotte the lead for good en route to a 68-65 win over Florida International on Saturday.

Brice Williams added 15 points for Charlotte (9-7, 5-3 Conference USA). Shepherd and Jhery Matos had 12 points apiece.

Eric Lovett had 17 points for the Panthers (8-10, 2-8), who have now lost seven games in a row. Cameron Corcoran added 11 points. Dimon Carrigan had nine points with eight rebounds.

Sports

miami hurricanes 4 hours ago

Williamson Helps Wake Forest Top Short-Handed Miami Basketball

Super Bowl 4 hours ago

Super Distancing: CBS Keeps Season Protocols for Big Game

Charlotte defeated Florida International 63-55 on Friday.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

college basketballFIU Pantherscharlotte 49ers
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us