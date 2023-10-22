News

shooting investigation

Teenager killed, two others injured in Belle Glade shooting

Three boys, ages 15, 15 and 16, were found suffering from gunshot wounds

By WPTV and NBC6

NBC 6

Three teenagers were wounded in a shooting in Belle Glade late Saturday. One of them died from his injuries according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Southwest Avenues at 10:08 p.m.

Three boys, ages 15, 15 and 16, were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment, WPTV reports.

Shortly after arrival, one of the 15-year-old boys died from his injuries.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office gang unit is investigating the shooting.

No further information is available at this time.

