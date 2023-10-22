Teenager killed, two others injured in Belle Glade shooting

Three teenagers were wounded in a shooting in Belle Glade late Saturday. One of them died from his injuries according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Southwest Avenues at 10:08 p.m.

Three boys, ages 15, 15 and 16, were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment, WPTV reports.

Shortly after arrival, one of the 15-year-old boys died from his injuries.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office gang unit is investigating the shooting.

No further information is available at this time.