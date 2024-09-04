6 South Florida Olympians receive keys to Miami-Dade County after 2024 Paris Games

Six South Florida Olympians received a key to Miami-Dade County in a Wednesday ceremony.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and commissioners honored some of Team USA's finest at the Stephen P. Clark Center.

Among the athletes honored was Bam Adebayo, who won a gold medal in men's basketball.

"[It's] just a great moment for me, being able to represent this city... Not only this city but the community and the country. It's a great honor," the Miami Heat center-forward said.

Miami native Daniella Ramirez brought home a silver medal in the artistic swimming team event. It was the first medal by the U.S. in the team event in 20 years, dating back to 2004 in Athens when they won bronze.

"There's nothing I want more than to be honored in my hometown and to really represent Miami-Dade County really well, and it feels really, really good to go back to my roots," she said.

Twanisha "Tee Tee" Terry, who won gold in women's track and field in the the 4x100m relay, was cheered on at the ceremony by students from her alma mater Miami Northwestern Senior High School, along with her former coach Carmen Jackson, who said she was "very proud!"

"It's just an amazing feeling being able to be a positive example for my former high school, the athletes back here you know, and the generations to come," the gold medalist said.

Olympian Sarah Newberry Moore grew up sailing at Miami Yacht Club on Biscayne Bay.

"It feels really special to be honored in Miami and to be recognized for something that just felt like doing my job," she said.

Also honored were water polo goalie Ashleigh Johnson and judoka Angelica Delgado.

"This momentous occasion recognizes the dedication, hard work, and achievements of these outstanding athletes who have represented our community on the world stage. Join us for an inspiring ceremony and an opportunity to hear from the Olympians themselves," the county said in a news release.

Adebayo, Terry, Ramirez and Moore said they're not stopping now. They have their eyes set on Los Angeles 2028.