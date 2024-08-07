2024 Paris Olympics

Miami artistic swimmer Daniella Ramirez's Olympic dream 3 generations in the making

Team USA is set to compete in the team acrobatic routine on Wednesday.

By NBC6

Artistic swimming is breathtaking and beautiful – and for Daniella Ramirez, it's part of her bloodlines.

The 22-year-old Miami native is a third-generation artistic swimmer.

"So my grandma did artistic swimming back then it's called water ballet," she told NBC News. "And then my mom did artistic swimming as a national member for Venezuela. That's how she met my dad, who was a diver for Venezuela."

For the first time in 16 years, Team USA's artistic swimming team made it to the Olympic Games.

"When she makes it to the Olympics, it's my dream. She made it for me," her father, Fernando Ramirez said.

Watch Team USA's artistic swimming team routine on the first day of artistic swimming competition. The routine scored them 249.0067, putting them in 7th place after day 1.

