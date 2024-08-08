Miami's ‘TeeTee' Terry and the US women post top time in 4x100m relay opening round in Paris

Miami's Twanisha "TeeTee" Terry and her U.S. teammates posted the top time in the opening round of the women's 4x100m relay at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Terry, Melissa Jefferson, Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson combined for a 41.94-second run. Team USA had some shaky exchanges in the race, but they were able to get the baton to Richardson, who sped past the German anchor to secure a win in the first heat.

Richardson was about three steps behind after receiving the baton from Thomas, who earlier nearly misconnected on her exchange with Terry.

That put Richardson in a hole against Rebekka Haase, but the 100-meter silver medal winner was looking back at Haase by the finish.

Great Britain won the second heat and had the second-best time overall with a 42.03. Jamaica, the reigning Olympic gold medalists, are through with a 42.35 despite injuries to several top runners.

Eight teams will compete in Friday's final at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.