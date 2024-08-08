2024 Paris Olympics

Miami's ‘TeeTee' Terry and the US women post top time in 4x100m relay opening round in Paris

Terry, Melissa Jefferson, Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson expected to race in Friday's final

By NBC6 and Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami's Twanisha "TeeTee" Terry and her U.S. teammates posted the top time in the opening round of the women's 4x100m relay at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Terry, Melissa Jefferson, Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson combined for a 41.94-second run. Team USA had some shaky exchanges in the race, but they were able to get the baton to Richardson, who sped past the German anchor to secure a win in the first heat.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

PARIS OLYMPICS LATEST

2024 Paris Olympics 11 hours ago

Live updates: A big day for Team USA on the track and US men take on Serbia in basketball semifinal

2024 Paris Olympics 5 hours ago

Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead named Team USA flag bearers for Closing Ceremony

2024 Paris Olympics 5 hours ago

American teen Sam Watson wins speed climbing bronze with new world record

Richardson was about three steps behind after receiving the baton from Thomas, who earlier nearly misconnected on her exchange with Terry.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

That put Richardson in a hole against Rebekka Haase, but the 100-meter silver medal winner was looking back at Haase by the finish.

Great Britain won the second heat and had the second-best time overall with a 42.03. Jamaica, the reigning Olympic gold medalists, are through with a 42.35 despite injuries to several top runners.

Eight teams will compete in Friday's final at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us