Sign up for NBC6's Paris Olympics daily newsletter!

We hope you're enjoying all the action from the 2024 Paris Olympics so far.

We've already seen amazing performances from Team USA, including Simone Biles and the women's gymnastics winning gold in the team event, multiple U.S. swimmers claiming medals, and the U.S. women's rugby team winning their first-ever medal.

Want to stay ahead of the action in Paris? Sign up for NBC6's daily Paris Olympics newsletter!

The newsletter features unique daily dispatches from NBC6's Marissa Bagg, who is in Paris covering the Games.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Included are the latest updates on star athletes, competition highlights, event schedules and more.

It all comes straight to your inbox every morning during the Olympics.

Click here to sign up for the Paris Olympics newsletter.