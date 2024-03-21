Fort Lauderdale police officer shot, in stable condition: Sources

A Fort Lauderdale Police officer was shot during an incident Thursday morning, NBC6 has learned.

The incident happened in the area of Southeast 17th Street and Southeast 15th Avenue.

Sources confirmed to NBC6 that the officer was shot and was in stable condition.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a massive police presence in the area, with officers swarming a Holiday Inn Express.

Witnesses said the shooting happened inside the hotel.

No other information has been released about what may have led to the shooting.

Roadways in the area were shut down and traffic was being diverted.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.