South Florida's Aaliyah Butler and US women win 1st heat of 4x400m relay in Paris

South Florida's Aaliyah Butler and the defending women's 4x400m relay gold medalists are off to a good start in Paris.

Team USA's Butler, Quanera Hayes, Shamier Little and Kaylyn Brown pulled away from the pack to win the first heat of the women's 4x400m relay on Friday.

Team USA took an early advantage on a clean handoff from Hayes to Little, and was never challenged the rest of the way. Brown crossed the line over three seconds ahead of second-place Great Britain with a time of 3:21.44.

"The word of the day for our group was ‘poised,’” Little said. ” I think we all did a very good job of executing that.”

Butler, 20, hails from Fort Lauderdale but got her start with the Lauderhill Cheetah Track Organization.

She graduated from Miami Northwestern Senior High School in 2022 and now attends the University of Georgia.