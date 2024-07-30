Summer school at the Olympics: University of Miami students learn marketing in Paris

An athletic apparel store in the middle of Paris doesn’t look like a classroom, but it’s where University of Miami students are getting the lesson of a lifetime about business and product development.

“We’ve had the opportunity to go to Paris-based businesses where we can compare how culture is a big factor of how businesses work,” said UM student Damian de la Guardia.

Questions came pouring out of the students as they tried to understand how a company called Tonton Outdoor has been successful since its 2021 start.

“What’s that journey been Iike? Have you seen grown in the business? What other social media platforms do you use? What’s been the biggest challenge of marketing, getting your name out there?” asked the students.

“The students have a marketing development project and they’ll be working hand-to-hand with the brands, helping them understand what would be a good market expansion for them,” said Professor Trinidad Callava.

Callava thought what better time to learn about the outdoor and running business than the Summer Olympics?

“What I’m trying to get (across) to them is it all starts with a passion for something. Solving a problem that other people haven’t solved as well, and then building from that,” Callava said.

“We’re doing a lot of research and asking a lot of questions, we have the opportunity to meet a lot of people and interact with them which I feel is really important,” de la Guardia said.

And when the school day is done, they can enjoy the Olympic Games – likely the biggest benefit of any college course on the planet.

“It’s so exciting, just going to the venues and seeing people from different places of the world proud of where they’re from and enjoying and cheering.”

As a class, the students will attend a beach volleyball and archery event. They’re in Paris this week and will then return to Coral Gables.