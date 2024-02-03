Beware of odometer fraud: here's what to look for 

If you're in the market for a used car, you need to be on alert. "Odometer fraud is a problem nationwide," said Patrick Olsen, Editor-in-Chief at Carfax.

According to Carfax, in 2023, over 2.1 million cars were identified with rolled back odometers, placing Florida fourth in the nation for this type of fraud. Miami saw 16,000 cars affected, contributing to the 85,400 total in the state.

Typically, a higher mileage leads to a lower price. That’s why criminals trick people into thinking they are buying a car with fewer miles. “It's surprisingly easy for scammers to change digital odometers," Olsen said.

The truth often comes out when applying for a new title with the car's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and it can have wider implications. “Your insurance company may charge you more because the car, in their opinion, may be more of a risk. You might find that your finance company, is deciding to charge you a higher interest rate because the value of your car is significantly less,” Olsen said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that odometer fraud costs American car buyers over $1 billion annually.

Tampering with odometers is a felony under federal and Florida laws, with penalties reaching up to $5,000 in fines and/or five years in prison.

Eddie Garces, a Strategic Client Manager at Carfax, recommends potential buyers to start with the dashboard and odometer, then examining the vehicle's interior and exterior for signs of wear that could indicate true mileage.

"Look around the vehicle, the interior. Does it make sense? Are the conditions of the interior, relative to the 30,000 miles. There's no cracks, no major stains, no major damage, or major wear and tear,” Garces said.

Additionally, checking the tread life of the tires and the condition of rotors and brakes, which should last almost 100,000 miles, can provide clues. If in doubt, seek the help of a mechanic who can inspect the struts, joints, engine compartment, and computer system.

Before buying a used car, request the vehicle's history report for odometer discrepancies. In case of suspected odometer fraud or if you become a victim, you can report it to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.