NBC 6 Responds Survey Results: Customer Service Is Worse Now

The results are in! 

NBC Responds and Telemundo Responde Units across the country have heard from more than 1,400 viewers about their experiences with customer service during the pandemic. 

The non-scientific survey is giving a glimpse into what consumers are facing during the pandemic when they call a company for help. 

We wanted to know if there were bright spots in customer service? Or if it was lacking all around? And how customer service has changes since the pandemic started. 

Consumer Investigator Sasha Jones will break down the results to this self-selected survey and why more than 75% of respondents say customer service is worse now, than before the pandemic. 

Tune in Monday at 6 p.m. 

