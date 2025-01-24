I-395 at Biscayne Boulevard reopens after being closed in both directions: FDOT

Interstate 395 was shut down in both directions Friday due to a disabled tractor-trailer, the Florida Department of Transportation said. Lanes have since reopened.

All eastbound and westbound lanes on I-395 were closed at Biscayne Boulevard.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Incident response crews are on the scene to remove the tractor-trailer from the roadway," authorities said at around 12:30 p.m.

It was not immediately clear why the vehicle became disabled, but FDOT said it was not construction related and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.