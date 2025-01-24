I-395 at Biscayne Boulevard reopens after being closed in both directions: FDOT

Interstate 395 was shut down in both directions Friday due to a disabled tractor-trailer, the Florida Department of Transportation said. Lanes have since reopened.
All eastbound and westbound lanes on I-395 were closed at Biscayne Boulevard.
"Incident response crews are on the scene to remove the tractor-trailer from the roadway," authorities said at around 12:30 p.m.
It was not immediately clear why the vehicle became disabled, but FDOT said it was not construction related and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.