Lanes reopen after blocking Palmetto Expressway southbound due to apparent fuel spill

Several lanes on the Palmetto Expressway southbound reopened after being blocked just after NW 103rd Street due to what appeared to be a fuel spill and disabled truck.

Emergency crews were working in the area from about 5 a.m. Traffic was backed up all the way to Interstate 75.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Also snarling traffic is another incident on the I-75 on-ramp express entrance to the Palmetto Expressway.

NBC6 is working to learn more from authorities about those incidents.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Drivers should take the Dolphin Expressway or Turnpike instead.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.