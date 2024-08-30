First Alert Traffic

Tractor-trailer fire shuts down lanes on I-75 in Broward County

The scene is at mile marker 41

By NBC6

A tractor-trailer fire shut down all lanes on southbound Interstate 75 in Broward County on Friday morning. It appears one lane has since reopened.

The scene is at mile marker 41.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

Take U.S. 41 as an alternate route and avoid the area.

But this wasn't the only incident causing delays on the morning commute.

Meanwhile, Interstate 95 also in Broward County was completely shut down due to some sort of accident.

NBC6 is working to bring you the latest.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

