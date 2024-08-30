All lanes shut down on I-95 in Broward County

Emergency vehicles responded to an accident on Interstate 95 southbound in Broward County on Friday morning that shut down all lanes.

It happened at around 6 a.m. at exit 19 for State Road 824/Pembroke Road. The congestion could be seen between Hollywood Boulevard and Ives Dairy Road.

It was unclear if anyone was injured.

Alternate routes include U.S. 441, the Florida Turnpike and even U.S. 1.

Meanwhile, tractor-trailer fire also caused delays on Interstate 75 in Broward County.

Stay with NBC6 for the latest.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.