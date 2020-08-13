first alert weather

AM Showers Give Way to Hot and Humid Thursday Afternoon in South Florida

Rain chances will come in around 20-30% with most of the action tabbed for the first half of the day

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're dodging rain drops Thursday morning in South Florida, you will likely be reaching for a cold beverage in the afternoon with the heat feeling like the triple digits in the afternoon.

We are flirting with breaking records for warm morning temperatures in Fort Lauderdale and Key West, with Miami just barely missing the mark. Lows this morning have settled into the low to mid-80s with feels like temperatures already in the mid-90s in some spots.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know – COVID Data Dump Blamed for Increase, ‘Bolt From The Blue' Caught on Camera

Miami Police 10 hours ago

Local Journalist Creates Website Tracking Complaints Against Miami Officers

Rain chances will come in around 20-30% with most of the action tabbed for the first half of the day. That leaves us with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. Feels like temperatures will exceed 100.

Look for similar conditions right through Saturday before a few more showers and storms work in Sunday and beyond. 

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us