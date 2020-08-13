AM Showers Give Way to Hot and Humid Thursday Afternoon in South Florida

If you're dodging rain drops Thursday morning in South Florida, you will likely be reaching for a cold beverage in the afternoon with the heat feeling like the triple digits in the afternoon.

We are flirting with breaking records for warm morning temperatures in Fort Lauderdale and Key West, with Miami just barely missing the mark. Lows this morning have settled into the low to mid-80s with feels like temperatures already in the mid-90s in some spots.

Rain chances will come in around 20-30% with most of the action tabbed for the first half of the day. That leaves us with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. Feels like temperatures will exceed 100.

Look for similar conditions right through Saturday before a few more showers and storms work in Sunday and beyond.