Cold front brings crisp temps, gusty winds to South Florida ahead of unsettled rain

We are feeling those fresh temperatures early Tuesday with widespread 50s across the region.

We are experiencing some gusty winds too with a wind advisory in effect for coastal areas. We are also under a small craft advisory as seas could hit eight feet and are experiencing rip currents as well.

Highs will top out in the upper-70s.

Rain moves in starting Wednesday and we could be locked into this wet pattern right into the weekend.

We should break this wet pattern later into the weekend and early next week, but not before several inches of rain or more.

Expect some isolated flooding.