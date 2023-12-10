Cold front brings rain to South Florida overnight — but how cold will it get?

Another cold front will sweep through South Florida overnight, leading to a slightly cooler start to the work week.

The front, losing its punch as it moves towards the area, will bring a few showers and a stray storm to the area late this evening before passing by in the early morning hours.

The best chance for wet weather will occur before the front, mainly between 9 pm and 1 am.

Thereafter, the front will clear the area without incident and pull away from South Florida between 3 and 5 am.

This will give the area enough time to cool off into the mid-60s for lows Monday morning.

While the morning hours may begin a bit gloomy, the arrival of drier air and a north wind should allow for more sunshine in the afternoon.

Tomorrow’s highs will peak in the mid-70s with an appreciable drop in humidity.

The best day of the week is likely to come Tuesday as partly sunny and dry conditions prevail.

Morning lows will dip into the lower and mid-60s while afternoon highs rebound to the middle and upper 70s.

By mid-week, rain chances jump considerably with scattered showers and a few storms anticipated for the balance of the work week.