Front brings cooler temps to South Florida with more rain expected later in the week. Here's what to know

Our front has pushed through and we are already seeing cooler numbers with highs struggling to get out of the 70s to kick off the work week.

We will see some clouds to start your Monday with more sunshine expected during the afternoon.

Overall we are looking at a comfortable day.

You will notice a breeze though and it will be downright gusty by Tuesday and the winds will not let up all week long.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Rain moves back in by Wednesday and that will be with us all week long as well.

We may, in fact, see this unsettled weather even into the weekend so make some plans to stay indoors.