Heat advisory remain in place as temperatures expected to soar

Heat Advisories remain in place through Sunday at 8 PM. Heat index values can be up to 110 with air temps in the low 90s.

It is possible this will get extended. Also noting from NWS Miami “a short-fused excessive heat warning also cannot be ruled out, particularly for Miami-Dade county on Sunday, if heat indices trend slightly higher than forecast.”

Temperatures this morning are in the upper 70s to low 80s and it already feels like we’re in the mid 80s. Midday, a few storms will develop and the localized flooding threat will be expected within the slow moving downpours.

Sunday, a chance for more scattered storms will be possible. Before any storms help cool us off, it’ll be all about the heat and humidity with the light south breeze. Key West and Marathon could break daily records every day into next week.