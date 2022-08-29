2 Areas Being Watched as Tropics Get Active During 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Well into the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, four areas of interest have gone down to only two as of Monday night.

Invest 91-L has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression and would get the name Danielle if it can strengthen enough over the next week.

But models are in pretty good agreement that a ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic will force this system to curl up and away from the United States and maybe even stay clear of the Bahamas. Bermuda will need to monitor closely next week.

A tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a 40% chance of development in the next five days. It could become a short-live tropical depression in the Atlantic over the next few days, but regardless of development, it could bring locally heavy rainfall to Cabo Verde islands by mid-week

If these areas were to become named systems, they would be named Danielle and Earl and be the fourth and fifth named storms of the 2022 season.