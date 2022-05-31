Area in Gulf of Mexico Could Become 1st Named Storm of 2022 Atlantic Season: NHC

With the first day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season coming Wednesday, forecasters are keeping their eyes on a potential system in the Gulf of Mexico that could make for a wet weekend in South Florida.

The National Hurricane Center reported Tuesday that an area of low pressure could develop near the Yucatan Peninsula partially related to the remnants of Tropical Storm Agatha.

Agatha became the first hurricane of the Pacific season on Sunday not far from Mexico's southern coast and made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane Monday.

Forecasters are giving the area a 30% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 70% chance over the next five days, according to the NHC. If it develops into a tropical storm, which forecasters said is possible, it would be named Alex.

Regardless of whether it develops, heavy rain is possible in Florida by Friday or Saturday, and dry air whipping in Sunday behind the storm.

There is still the possibility that Agatha’s remnants can’t really get their act together – but models, both GFS and European agree that Alex is likely and it's just too soon to say exactly when that happens.