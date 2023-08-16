Forecasters watching three potential tropical systems in Atlantic and Gulf

With the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season quickly approaching, there hasn’t been a named system for over three weeks.

That could change in the days ahead as forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami are keeping an eye on two different areas in the tropical Atlantic and one potential development area in the western Gulf of Mexico.

The area in the Gulf has a low chance of formation over the next week, the NHC said Wednesday.

But the two areas in the Atlantic now have a medium chance for formation, with a 40% chance for one and a 50% chance for the other.

In the days ahead, some modeling leans in to development, but there is no wholesale agreement to what the next several days will present.

The system with a 50% chance could become a tropical depression over the next several days, the NHC said.

The other system could also become a tropical depression over the weekend, before conditions become unfavorable early next week, the NHC said.

As of now, none of the systems were expected to impact Florida.

The background environment continues to present conflicting ingredients for any tropical formation.

Got dust?



left: Morning Geocolor composite satellite image.



right: Filter applied to help you see how much dust is currently rolling across the Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/mAYbCKbuWS — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) August 16, 2023

The presence of exceptionally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico and the tropical Atlantic present an ideal development for formation, but pockets of wind shear and patches of Saharan air have proven challenging for formation.

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10.

Over the last two weeks, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University have both boosted their forecasts for additional activity for the remainder of the season, which lasts until November 30th.