How to know your evacuation zone in Florida

Evacuation zones rage from A to F and typically, Zone A is most vulnerable and most likely to be evacuated first, and Zone F is most likely to be evacuated last.

Florida residents are encouraged during hurricane season to know if they live an evacuation zone, which often includes low-lying, flood-prone areas, mobile homes or unsafe structures.

Though South Florida is not currently in the cone of Hurricane Milton, which has grown into a Category 5 storm and is expected to make landfall Wednesday in Tampa, its rains and winds could flood roads and bring tornado threats.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced voluntary evacuations for mobile home parks on Monday.

You can check your home address at the website of the Florida Department of Emergency Management to know your evacuation area.

