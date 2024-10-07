How to know your evacuation zone in Florida

Florida residents are encouraged during hurricane season to know if they live an evacuation zone, which often includes low-lying, flood-prone areas, mobile homes or unsafe structures.

Though South Florida is not currently in the cone of Hurricane Milton, which has grown into a Category 5 storm and is expected to make landfall Wednesday in Tampa, its rains and winds could flood roads and bring tornado threats.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced voluntary evacuations for mobile home parks on Monday.

Evacuation zones rage from A to F and typically, Zone A is most vulnerable and most likely to be evacuated first, and Zone F is most likely to be evacuated last.

You can check your home address at the website of the Florida Department of Emergency Management to know your evacuation area.