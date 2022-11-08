Miami-Dade, Broward Mayors Give Update on Preparation Efforts Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

In anticipation for possible impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Broward Mayor Michael Udine gave updates as to preparation efforts across both counties.

Although forecast tracks show Nicole approaching the east coast of Florida Wednesday, both Miami-Dade and Broward out of the cone of concern.

"Our county teams are already getting prepared to respond to any additional surge or rainfall," Levine Cava said. "We urge all of our residents to be vigilant and exercise a high level of caution should our community face inclement weather, rain or flooding or wind."

The U.S. Coast Guard, in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation and Miami-Dade County's Department of Transportation and Public Works has locked down Miami drawbridges since 10 AM Tuesday.

This will mainly affect marine traffic, but not pedestrians, cyclists or drivers using the bridges.

While there is no reopen date at this time, the mayor said they anticipate that the bridges will remain locked down for the duration of Nicole's severe weather and will not reopen until officials can assess drawbridges and waterways for any potential damage from the storm.

At a press conference Tuesday, Udine also gave updates about preparations in the county ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.

"While we are encouraged by the current forecast and the latest shift north at this time, we will not be issuing any evacuation orders," Udine said. "The Coast Guard has issued an order for bridges in Broward County that began the lockdown position at 10 AM on the north and south borders of Broward County, gradually moving their way to central Broward. Lock downs are expected to occur in the downtown Fort Lauderdale area by 3 PM."

The Broward County Emergency Operations Center is at level two partial activation as of 8 AM and Broward County agencies have been engaged in preparing infrastructure, alerting staff, and aligning resources for a potential escalation if necessary.

At this time the county government is expected to maintain operations as normal as possible on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Broward County Transit, paratransit and community shuttles will run on a normal schedule unless the county sustains and experiences tropical storm force winds.

Udine said Broward County's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is fully operational but if residents are flying, they are encouraged to check departure status with their airline directly as of 8 AM.

Broward County public works crews have been ensuring roadways are clear of debris that could block storm drains. They are also lowering canal and lake levels to deal with anticipated rainfall.

Udine also encouraged residents to be prepared for emergencies year round.