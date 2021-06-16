Next Named System Could Form in Gulf by Thursday: NHC

While the second named system of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has dissipated, forecasters were watching what could become the third named system in a matter of days.

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that a disorganized group of showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico could organize in the coming days.

A broad low pressure area over the Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico is expected to begin moving northward on Thursday. This system is likely to become a tropical depression by Friday over the western Gulf of Mexico.https://t.co/m9946DGzPQ pic.twitter.com/4WF9A5h8ny — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 16, 2021

A 70% chance of development is possible in the next 48 hours while a 90% chance is forecast over the next five days.

While a tropical depression could form as early as Thursday, forecasters do not expect it to become a tropical storm or hurricane. The system would drop heavy rainfall over Central America and Mexico and could bring rain to gulf coast states, including Texas and Louisiana, as early as Friday.

If its becomes a named system, it would be named Claudette and would be the third named system of the season.

Tropical depression Bill formed earlier this week, but quickly dissipated as it moved north in the Atlantic Ocean.