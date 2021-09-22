Tropical Depression 18 Forms in Eastern Atlantic: NHC

Tropical Depression 18 has formed Wednesday in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, while both Peter and Rose are on their last legs and are expected to degenerate soon.

Tropical Depression 18 has winds of 35 mph and is located over 2,000 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. It's moving west at 15 mph and is expected to strengthen over the next few days.

The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm by Thursday and could be near hurricane intensity by the weekend, the NHC said. According to its initial forecast cone, it does not pose an immediate threat to land.

Peter and Rose, which both weakened to tropical depressions on Tuesday, are expected to degenerate to remnant lows soon.

Peter, located hundreds of miles north of San Juan, Puerto Rico, has winds of 35 mph and will continue its push to the north in the Atlantic before dying out.

Rose also has winds of 35 mph and is located less than 2,000 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system is moving to the northwest before it’s expected to make a northern turn and also die out in the waters of the Atlantic.

Another system in the northern Atlantic has a 60% chance of development in the next five days as it moves in a counterclockwise motion.

Those potential systems would be named Sam and Teresa if they form. Neither is expected to impact South Florida or the United States at this time.

The 2021 hurricane season has been an active one so far, with 17 named storms already topping the average of 14 for an entire year. The six named hurricanes are below the average of seven, while the three major hurricanes are on average for an entire season.