Tropical Storm Beryl forms, likely to become season's first hurricane

A tropical depression in the central Atlantic formed into Tropical Storm Beryl on Friday night, likely to become the season's first hurricane.

Beryl — the second named storm of this year's hurricane season — has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is located over 1,000 miles east of Barbados, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

Beryl is expected to become a hurricane this weekend, peaking at a Category 2 storm. It's on track to cross the Windward Islands and then head toward Jamaica.

The system remains to the south of Florida and quite far away. One model brings the system closer to Cuba by the Fourth of July and does not bring any moisture into Florida.

A second system far out in the Atlantic was also being watched but had a low chance of formation on Friday. A third system in the western Caribbean-Gulf of Mexico was being monitored and had a 40% chance of formation.

Alberto became the season's first tropical storm earlier this month, making landfall in Mexico.