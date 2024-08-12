Tropical Storm Ernesto forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Ernesto has formed Monday afternoon in the tropical Atlantic.

Ernesto, the fifth named storm of the season, has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is located hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

5pm AST August 12th -- Here are the latest Key Messages for now Tropical Storm #Ernesto.



Expected to bring tropical storm conditions to portions of Leeward Islands tonight & tomorrow, moving into the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by late Tuesday.



— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 12, 2024

Tropical storm warnings are still in effect from Guadeloupe north and west to Puerto Rico.

The track and intensity forecast takes our cyclone over the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday and then potentially the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.