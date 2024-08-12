Hurricane season

Tropical Storm Ernesto forms in the Atlantic

Ernesto is the fifth named storm of the 2024 hurricane season

Tropical Storm Ernesto has formed Monday afternoon in the tropical Atlantic.

Ernesto, the fifth named storm of the season, has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is located hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical storm warnings are still in effect from Guadeloupe north and west to Puerto Rico.

The track and intensity forecast takes our cyclone over the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday and then potentially the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday.

