Tropical Storm Gert forms in the Atlantic as forecasters keep an eye on Franklin, other areas

Forecasters were tracking five areas in the Atlantic Monday, three of which had become tropical storms and two others that had a high chance of development.

Tropical Storm Gert formed overnight and was located about 455 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and moving west with 40 mph winds, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The NHC believes Gert will be short-lived, however, as it is quickly unraveling and was expected to become a remnant low Monday and dissipate on Tuesday.

Emily

Meteorologists are also tracking Emily, which became a tropical storm on Sunday but had already weakened to a remnant low by Monday morning.

The system was about 1,225 miles west-northwest of the Cape Verde Islands with 35 mph winds and was expected to sloowly weaken over the next couple days.

Tropical Storm Franklin

Tropical Storm Franklin had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was about 235 miles south of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic Monday, the NHC said.

Franklin was expected to strengthen before it reaches Hispaniola late Tuesday, the NHC said.

The storm will likely bring more than a foot of rain for Hispaniola and Puerto Rico this week with possible landfall in Hispaniola overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as a tropical storm.

Boy did it get busy in a hurry! Tropical Storm #Franklin poses the biggest threat to land as tropical storm winds and 1 foot or more of rain is possible from Hispaniola east to Puerto Rico. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/LRkgrKq8ag — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) August 21, 2023

Tropical storm warnings were in place for the southern coast of Hispaniola which means tropical storm winds are likely within 36 hours.

The biggest impacts will likely be from rain as more than a foot is expected.

Other areas of interest

The NHC is tracking two more areas of interest, in the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico.

The system located in the Gulf of Mexico, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, was expected to strengthen into a tropical depression or storm by Tuesday. The tropical wave was moving toward the western Gulf of Mexico coastline.

Forecasters said tropical storm watches or warnings may be necessary on Monday for portions of the southern Texas and northern Mexico coastlines.

This system has a 90% chance of development over the next two days.

Forecasters are also watching a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic near the Cape Verde Islands.

Forecasters believe a tropical depression is expected to form this week. It has about a 40% chance of forming in the next 48 hours, but a 70% chance of formation over the next seven days.

At this ttime, none of the storms or systems were expected to threaten Florida.