Tropical Storm Mindy Forms in Gulf Near Florida Panhandle

Tropical Storm Mindy formed Wednesday in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for part of the Florida Panhandle.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east.

The storm on Wednesday evening was about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center said the area from Pensacola as far south as the Tampa Bay area could see major rain and flooding through Thursday.

This comes as Hurricane Larry, a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph, is located southeast of Bermuda and is forecast to move toward the northwest before weakening slightly.