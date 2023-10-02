Tropical Storm Philippe threatens flash floods in Leeward Islands, could become hurricane

Tropical Storm Philippe was threatening to unleash heavy rains and flash flooding in the Leeward Islands on Monday before eventually recurving out into the central Atlantic where it could gain hurricane status around midweek, forecasters say.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday that Philippe was about 125 miles east-southeast of Barbuda. Top sustained winds were at 50 mph with higher gusts and Philippe was moving northwest at a slightly increased 7 mph.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Antigua and Barbuda. The hurricane center said interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the storm's progress as the center of Philippe was forecast to pass near or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday.

A turn north-northwest was forecast to occur by late Tuesday and then northward on Wednesday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Rainfall amounts expected through Tuesday include 4 to 6 inches for Barbuda and Antigua and 2 to 4 inches for the rest of the Leeward Islands, the hurricane center reported.

Heavy rainfall from Philippe also could produce isolated to scattered flash flooding across Barbuda and Antigua through Tuesday, according to the advisory.

Forecasters said strong wind shear is expected to stop any strengthening by Philippe in coming days but shifting conditions could allow it to become a hurricane later in the week as it curves out into the central subtropical Atlantic.