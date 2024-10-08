What South Florida can expect from Hurricane Milton with watches, warnings issued

Late Monday afternoon, tropical storm watches and warnings were issued across the NBC6 viewing area for Hurricane Milton.

For Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, a tropical storm watch was issued for the possibility of a period of sustained tropical storm conditions.

In the Florida Keys, the tropical storm watch that was already in place was upgraded to a tropical storm warning.

This means that sustained tropical storm conditions are expected in the next 36 hours.

Just weeks ago, all locations were under a tropical storm warning as Hurricane Helene moved by the area.

As Milton draws closer to Florida Wednesday, breezy to windy conditions will develop through the afternoon.

For the South Florida metro area, sustained winds Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning are expected to hold at 25-35 mph. Additional gusts up to 55 mph remain possible.

In the Florida Keys, slightly higher winds are anticipated, generally in the 30-40 mph range. Gusts may exceed 60 mph as the Keys maintain a “high” chance for sustained tropical storm conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

With Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings up across the area, locations shaded in yellow should be prepared for tropical storm wind conditions.

Map data courtesy of @NWSMiami in an effort to consistently message Milton's threats, it's the "reasonable worst case to prepare for."

These forecast values could change as Milton approaches Florida.

As the system gets closer, with factors such as location and wind field size coming into greater play, the forecast sustained winds could be adjusted up or down.

Additionally, the threat for brief, isolated tornadoes will continue as the storm approaches and moves across the Florida peninsula Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday.

It's a good time to review your plans ahead of Hurricane Milton, which was expected to bring some impacts to South Florida.

Rainfall will be sporadic, but totals of 1 to 3 inches will be possible in the same time frame.

A flood watch also remains in effect for South Florida until Thursday morning.