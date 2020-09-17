Hurricane Teddy Expected to Strengthen, Not Forecast to Impact South Florida

Forecasters believe Hurricane Teddy could strengthen as high as a Category 3 storm, though it was not expected to threaten South Florida.

The system had winds of 105 mph as of Thursday morning while moving northwest at 12 mph about 600 miles from the Lesser Antilles, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Teddy was expected to strengthen by Friday morning before making its turn and possibly impacting the Bahamas.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Vicky had winds of 40 mph and was expected to weaken into a tropical depression at some point Thursday and not impact the United States at all.

Two other systems could become named storms in the next five days with one in the northern Atlantic Ocean having a 30% chance and one off the coast of Africa with a 50% chance, which is lower than what forecasters initially said.

Another system in the Gulf of Mexico had a 90% chance of becoming a named storm in the next five days, but was not expected to threaten South Florida and will likely move away from the United States.