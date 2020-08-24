Severe T-Storm Warning for Parts of Miami-Dade; Wet Start to Work Week

Thanks in part to Tropical Storm Laura churning in the waters south of Cuba, parts of South Florida could be in for a wet and windy Monday across the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Miami-Dade County until 11 a.m. Monday with 60 mph wind gusts possible. The warning includes Homestead, Turkey Point, Homestead Miami Speedway, Homestead General Airport and The Redland.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Homestead FL, Leisure City FL, Princeton FL until 11:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/uw5WT1illK — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 24, 2020

The lower and middle Keys were under tropical storm warnings with the latest Laura advisory. This means gusts to 39 miles per hour or higher are likely Monday from Craig Key to Key West.

A wind advisory was also in effect for coastal areas of Broward and Miami-Dade counties until 2 a.m. Tuesday while we've seen many places gusting 30+ mph already. Look for scattered showers and storms from time to time as well.

Laura will pass south of South Florida and the winds should calm down over the next few days but conditions will still be a bit breezy. Not the best week to be out on the boat or heading to the beach.

Rain chances stay around 30-40% all week with highs in the lower 90s.